Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

RL opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

