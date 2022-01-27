Raymond James & Associates Has $396,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

