Raymond James & Associates Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

