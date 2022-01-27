Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

