Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,022 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

