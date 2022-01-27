Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,977 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

