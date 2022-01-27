Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010. Randstad has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

