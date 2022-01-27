Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (RNDB) to Issue None Dividend of $2.15 on February 22nd

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Randolph Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Randolph Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

RNDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

