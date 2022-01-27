Raise (RAISE) One Day Volume Hits $491.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005930 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

