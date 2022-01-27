Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,064 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liquidity Services worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 49.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

