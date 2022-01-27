Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCE opened at $50.27 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

