Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TravelCenters of America worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

