Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

