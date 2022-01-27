Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $209,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

