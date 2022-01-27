Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,974.21.

CMG stock opened at $1,358.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,635.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,764.17.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

