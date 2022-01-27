Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in QCR by 142.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in QCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

