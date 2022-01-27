Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,023 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.61.

PCTY stock opened at $183.99 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.