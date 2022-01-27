Radian Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.