Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 549.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.