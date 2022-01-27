QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 250,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,040. The company has a market cap of $832.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.