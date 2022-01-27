Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.31).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.35. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 127.70 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,776.58).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

