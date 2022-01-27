Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Quantum worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 256,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of QMCO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.