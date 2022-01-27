Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.18. 28,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,055,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.