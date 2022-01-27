QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 83,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

