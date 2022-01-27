QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Down 0.1%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $8.08. 79,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 39,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

About QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.