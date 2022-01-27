Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.28.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.