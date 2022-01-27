Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

