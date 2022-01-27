Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $175.32 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

