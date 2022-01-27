Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

