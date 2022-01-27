Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

BHVN stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

