Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Boosted by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

ULTA stock opened at $353.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

