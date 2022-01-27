Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

