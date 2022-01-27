Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

