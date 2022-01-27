Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered by Truist Financial

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

