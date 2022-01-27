Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

