Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.44.

TSE NOA opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$511.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.64. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$11.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

