Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By KeyCorp

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $697.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Berry by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Berry by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 117,182 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

