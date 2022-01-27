Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Truist Financial

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.