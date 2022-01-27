Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,698 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

