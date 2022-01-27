Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.99. 38,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 47,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

