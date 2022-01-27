PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 229,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.11 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $68,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,651 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

