Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 79,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.