Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,350 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 24,704 shares valued at $350,411. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NWBI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

