Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.