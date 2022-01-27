Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

