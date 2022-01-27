Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $327.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.46.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

