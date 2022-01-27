Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.37 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

