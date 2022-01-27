Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

PROV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

