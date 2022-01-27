Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 19,050 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.19 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88.

