Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $151.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.